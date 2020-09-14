Advertisement

Beverly Bernardi Post Dance puts on socially distant performance

By Isaac French
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dancers at Beverly Bernardi- Post Conservatory of Dance were able to strap on their dancing shoes despite the pandemic.

On Sunday night, The Beverly Bernardi- Post Conservatory of Dance put on three short shows and rotated parents in and out of the building between each performance.

Their scheduled performance with the Topeka Santa Fe Band had to be cancelled so Beverly Bernardi- Post organized a socially distant performance in her studio.

“I think it is really important for children to have something to look forward to, it’s not about just about physicality, it’s also mentality and they were so excited to perform. They love to dance, they love to perform, they love to showcase it for their parents, they were happy their family and friends got to see them dance tonight.”

