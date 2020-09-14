Advertisement

2 new deaths reported in Riley Co. associated with COVID-19 outbreak

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department is reporting two new deaths associated with an outbreak at an assisted living center in Manhattan.

According to the most recent report from the RCHD, the two who died over the weekend were from the Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan.

The two most recent deaths bring the total number of deaths in Riley County to eight.

“Losing loved ones, and sometimes not being able to visit them in their final moments, is truly heartbreaking. I am so sorry for all of the loss people have experienced. We will continue to work to keep our community safe and healthy, and we need your help to do that. Please stay home if you are sick, share information with contact tracing staff if they call, and follow safety guidelines from the CDC,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

The Health Department is also reporting 43 news positive COVID-19 cases with no new recoveries since their last report on Friday.

There are 663 active cases with 719 total recoveries.

“Test results for the free testing events held last week in Riley County are starting to come in. Contact tracing staff are making phone calls to participants as soon as information is available. Roughly 100 of the 567 test results have been received. Only 1 patient out of that first group of 100 results has been positive,” the county said in a news release.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Commission approves Election Office’s plans to handle mail-in ballots

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
With less than two months to Election Day, Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell reported that about 15 thousand advance ballots by mail have already been requested by Shawnee Co. voters.

News

School districts expenses are increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Shawnee Co. Commission approves Election Office’s plans to handle mail-in ballots

Updated: 28 minutes ago
With less than two months to Election Day, Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell reported that about 15 thousand advance ballots by mail have already been requested by Shawnee Co. voters.

News

Kansas Supreme Court hears case involving Heartland Park ownership

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Isaac French
Jayhawk Racing Properties claimed the city breached its contract, by not following through on an agreement to buy the heartland park property, and take on the organization’s debt.

Sports

ESU athletes return to practices

Updated: 1 hour ago
After a practices for halted due to COVID-19, Emporia State University has restarted all intercollegiate athletics activities.

Latest News

News

Health official concerned about crowded parties at Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Video of a large house party near the University of Kansas campus over the weekend prompted a Douglas County health official to urge people to be responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes flu shot amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday Kansans should get a flu shot as the flu season approaches.

State

Wichita State to rename building for Sen. Jerry Moran

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University’s Advanced Center for Virtual Engineering and Testing will soon have a new name.

News

Kansas reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KDHE reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 49,899 cases in all 105 counties.

News

Woman hospitalized after crash off I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after a one-vehicle crash off eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.