2 new deaths reported in Riley Co. associated with COVID-19 outbreak

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department is reporting two new deaths associated with an outbreak at an assisted living center in Manhattan.

According to the most recent report from the RCHD, the two who died over the weekend were from the Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan.

The two most recent deaths bring the total number of deaths in Riley County to eight.

“Losing loved ones, and sometimes not being able to visit them in their final moments, is truly heartbreaking. I am so sorry for all of the loss people have experienced. We will continue to work to keep our community safe and healthy, and we need your help to do that. Please stay home if you are sick, share information with contact tracing staff if they call, and follow safety guidelines from the CDC,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

The Health Department is also reporting 43 news positive COVID-19 cases with no new recoveries since their last report on Friday.

There are 663 active cases with 719 total recoveries.

“Test results for the free testing events held last week in Riley County are starting to come in. Contact tracing staff are making phone calls to participants as soon as information is available. Roughly 100 of the 567 test results have been received. Only 1 patient out of that first group of 100 results has been positive,” the county said in a news release.

