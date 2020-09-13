Advertisement

Team Blake Foundation hosts 5th annual golf tournament

The Team Blake Foundation honors Blake Cazier hosting their annual golf tournament on Sunday.
The Team Blake Foundation honors Blake Cazier hosting their annual golf tournament on Sunday.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Team Blake Foundation honors Blake Cazier hosting their annual golf tournament on Sunday.

Blake Cazier died of cancer shortly after his second birthday in 2017. Blake is the son of Jaclyn and Chris Cazier, and they started the Team Blake Foundation to help any families going through similar circumstances they’ve faced.

This was the fifth year for Team Blake Foundation’s golf tournament, ad the tournament was inspired by one of Blake’s favorite activities.

68 teams participated in the tournament on Sunday.

Jaclyn Cazier says the tournament is a way to remember Blake while bringing the community together.

“When Blake passed away we really wanted to give back to the community because they were so giving to us," Jaclyn said. "Our community really rallies together and they like the cause and they want to contribute to this and help out all these children.”

This year’s tournament took place at the Shawnee County Country Club.

For more information on the Team Blake Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jayhawks lose rematch against Coastal Carolina, 38-23

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their home opener against Coastal Carolina, losing 38-23.

Local

StoryWalk Downtown brings families together with exercise and reading

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Are you searching for a way to spend time with your kids while participating in a free activity? The Manhattan Public Library has launched StoryWalk Downtown, co-sponsored by Downtown Manhattan Inc.

News

Sunflower Slide horse competition welcomes para reigning

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Sunflower Slide included para- reigning, which allows riders with disabilities to compete along side everyone else.

News

Sunflower Slide horse competition welcomes para reigning

Updated: 15 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Latest News

News

K-State looks at safety of hemp as cattle feed

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University is among the first to research and analyze the safety of industrial hemp being used as cattle feed.

News

Fall 2020 Hallmark Symposium brings guests to KU

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design has announced its Fall 2020 Hallmark Symposium Lecture Series lineup.

News

Car show benefiting Wounded Warriors

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The 13th annual Laird Noller Ford Car Show is having their proceeds go towards benefiting the Wounded Warriors Family Support Foundation and the Festival of Trees.

News

Wounded Warriors Car Show

Updated: 20 hours ago
13th annual Laird Noller Car Show giving proceeds to Wounded Warrior Family Support Foundation.

News

New International Support Services director named at KUIA

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
University of Kansas International Affairs is welcoming a new International Support Services director.

News

KU resumes dialogue on civic engagement

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas Educate and Act Series is resuming dialogues around civic engagement.