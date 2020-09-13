Team Blake Foundation hosts 5th annual golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Team Blake Foundation honors Blake Cazier hosting their annual golf tournament on Sunday.

Blake Cazier died of cancer shortly after his second birthday in 2017. Blake is the son of Jaclyn and Chris Cazier, and they started the Team Blake Foundation to help any families going through similar circumstances they’ve faced.

This was the fifth year for Team Blake Foundation’s golf tournament, ad the tournament was inspired by one of Blake’s favorite activities.

68 teams participated in the tournament on Sunday.

Jaclyn Cazier says the tournament is a way to remember Blake while bringing the community together.

“When Blake passed away we really wanted to give back to the community because they were so giving to us," Jaclyn said. "Our community really rallies together and they like the cause and they want to contribute to this and help out all these children.”

This year’s tournament took place at the Shawnee County Country Club.

