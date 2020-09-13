StoryWalk Downtown brings families together with exercise and reading

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Are you searching for a way to spend time with your kids while participating in a free activity? The Manhattan Public Library has launched StoryWalk Downtown, co-sponsored by Downtown Manhattan Inc.

StoryWalk Downtown features the book, ‘Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes,’ written by Eric Litwin and James Dean.

Sixteen locations throughout downtown Manhattan display pages of the book,

The StoryWalk starts on the south side of Poyntz Avenue, starting with the front window of the Children’s section of the library.

At Third Street, cross Poyntz Avenue and head west on the north side of the street to complete the book.

A QR code is provided at each stop, which links you to a map of the stops, which include:

Manhattan Public Library

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce

All Stitched Up

Danenberg Jewelers

Clark and Platt

Gaia Salon

The Chef Cafe

Gatherings At 3 Thirteen

AJ’S NY Pizzeria

Steve’s Floral

Manhatchetmhk

Pine & Plaid Clothing Co.

Claflin Books and Copies

J&C Imaging

Manhattan Brewing Company

Barry’s Drug Center

‘Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes’ will be featured on the StoryWalk until September 30th.

