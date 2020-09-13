Jayhawks lose rematch against Coastal Carolina, 38-23

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their home opener against Coastal Carolina, losing 38-23.

Kansas was held out of the end zone for the entire first half and KU didn’t put points on the board until the very end of the half. The Jayhawks trailed 28-3 heading into the locker room.

The Jayhawks mounted a solid comeback towards the end, outscoring the Chanticleers 20-7 in the second half.

Quarterback Thomas MacVittie got the start under center, but it was Miles Kendrick who played the majority of the game. Kendrick completed 15-24 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

In the backfield, Velton Gardner led the way with 11 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown run. Pooka Williams carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards.

A pair of Jayhawks hauled in touchdowns. Kwamie Lassiter led the way with 5 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Parchment caught 6 balls for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall completed 11/18 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up, the Jayhawks (0-1) kick off conference play at Waco against the Baylor Bears. The game will be played September 26th and the game start time hasn’t been set yet.

