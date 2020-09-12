USDA names new ERS Administrator

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has named Dr. Spiro Stefanou as its new ERS Administrator.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Deputy Undersecretary for Research, Education and Economics Dr. Scott Hutchins has announced the department has named Dr. Spiro Stefanou to lead the Economic Research Service as its new Administrator.

“We look forward to adding Dr. Stefanou’s more than 30 years of leadership and expertise in agricultural economics as we usher in a new era for ERS. Under his leadership, ERS will thrive as a world-class economic powerhouse and will continue to build and deliver scientifically-sound economic data and research to help shape U.S. agricultural policy and to better serve our customers and stakeholders across the nation,” said Deputy Under Secretary Scott Hutchins.

According to the USDA, Dr. Stefanou served as a Professor of Economics at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agriculture for over five years. It said he earned a Ph.D. in Agriculture Economics from the University of California, Davis, and M.S. in Agricultural and Resource Economics from the University in Maryland and a B.A. in Anthropology from George Washington University.

The USDA said Dr. Stefanou is an expert in the Agricultural Economics area of production analysis; innovation, growth and performance; agricultural and food industries; and the dynamics of economic adjustment.

According to the department, before working at the University of Florida, Dr. Stefanou was a Professor of Agriculture Economics at Penn State University for over 30 years.

The department said Dr. Stefanou is a Distinguished Fellow of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association and was a Marie Curie Senior Fellow at the University of Crete in Greece, Manholt Senior Fellow at Wageningen University in the Netherlands and Jean Monnet Fellow at the European Universit Institute in Italy.

The USDA said Dr. Stefanou has been a visiting professor at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Vienna, Austria and the Mediterranean Agronomic Institute in Chania.

According to the USDA, Dr. Stefanou served on the editorial boards of six national and international journals and is currently the Managing Editor of Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy as well as being past editor of the American Journal of Agricultural Economics.

