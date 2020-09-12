USDA encourages private investments in rural communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is implementing the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative which encourages private investments in rural communities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development, Bette Brand, announced the department is implementing the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative which released new information on rates and terms that help lenders apply for loan guarantees to support rural businesses, infrastructure and community facilities and will increase private investments in rural America.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to cutting red tape and streamlining investment, so we can be a better partner to America’s rural leaders in building prosperity.” Brand said.

According to the USDA, before Fiscal Year 2021, it will be providing guarantee percentages, annual fees, periodic retention fees and optional fees to help lenders apply for the Agency’s four loan guarantee programs which are as follows:

The USDA said the fees are effective Oct. 1, 2020, and additional information is available in the Federal Register.

According to the department, the announcement comes as part of the Administration’s commitment to cut red tape and streamline regulations increasing private investment under the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative.

The USDA said on July 13, 2020, Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the department is taking steps to increase private investment in rural communities throughout the country by making it easier for lenders to enter the loan guarantee programs.

According to the USDA, through a series of regulatory reforms, it is eliminating duplicative processes and launching a single platform for its four key loan guarantee programs.

The USDA also said it is standardizing requirements for credit reviews, loan processing, loan servicing and loss claims. It said the measurements make the application process more simple and faster for lenders.

The department said the regulatory changes will take effect on Oct. 1, 2020, and additional information is available on page 42494 of the July 14, 2020, Federal Register.

Those interested may join the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative subscription list to be updated on the initiative.

To learn more about investments for rural office, residents should contact their local USDA Rural Development state office.

