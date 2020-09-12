Temperatures similar for Sunday with more sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures were able to get back up in the 70s and 80s on Saturday and we’ll have similar conditions Sunday into the upcoming work week. There were still some clouds in parts of northeast Kansas on Saturday as we were still on the backside of the storm system that brought the cloud cover and rainy conditions for the work week. That will continue to push east tonight taking the clouds and will leave us with sunny skies on Sunday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear skies with areas of fog. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Temperatures remain consistent for the upcoming work week with highs ranging anywhere from the mid 70s to mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Don’t expect much if any precipitation for the next 8 days with the next potential for any rain not until Thursday night into Friday morning. There does remain differences in the computer models on temperatures by the end of the work week and weekend so don’t be surprised if there are changes to the forecast in the coming days. Right now leaning more toward the milder computer model but the model that’s producing the cooler temperatures may have highs more in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Taking Action:

Use caution with fog Sunday morning. Shouldn’t be as dense as Saturday morning’s fog but may want to give yourself a little extra time if you’re going to be out before 9am

