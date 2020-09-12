Advertisement

Standoff at Arrowhead Stadium could impact Royals game

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A standoff in the Truman Sports Complex parking lot could impact the Kansas City Royals game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night.

Captain Dave Jackson of the Kansas City Police Department says officers were called to the parking lot of the Truman Sports Complex at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in reference to an armed shooter.

Captain Jackson said an adult male was shooting at Arrowhead employees in the parking lot in front of Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium. He said no one was hit and there are currently no games being held at the stadium, however, the Kansas City Royals are slated to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. He said due to the stadium being in lockdown, the department has been in communication with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals.

According to Captain Jackson, the suspect has been confined to the south end of the parking lots on the southeast side. He said while officers have made contact, they are still unsure what exactly they are dealing with.

This is an ongoing situation and 13 NEWS will keep you updated.

