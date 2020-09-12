Saturday forecast: Sunshine finally returns with warmer temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several days of cloudy/rainy weather we’re going to transition to a weather pattern of sunny skies and consistent temperatures for about a week.

The only hazards for the next 8 days are morning fog and the potential for a few showers/storms this afternoon east of HWY 75 due to a weak frontal boundary. 95% of the WIBW viewing area will likely remain dry but just stay weather especially the closer to the Missouri border you are after 3pm today. This is the only chance of rain for the next 8 days until potentially next Saturday night into Sunday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Fog should dissipate through the morning leading to mostly sunny skies by noon. Slight chance of showers/storms east of HWY 75 after 3pm. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with areas of fog. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph.

For the upcoming work week, temperatures will be consistent mainly in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s early in the week before a slight warm up in the 60s by the second half of the week. There does remain a slight difference in the weather pattern late next week into the weekend especially temperature wise but models are at least in more agreement compared to yesterday.

Taking Action:

Use caution with fog not only this morning but tomorrow morning as well. If fog remains dense after sunrise make sure your headlights are on.

The conditional chance rain or storms develop today, it would be after 3pm and east of HWY 75 with lightning the primary hazard.



