Our Lady of Guadalupe church hold its Fiesta burrito and tamale sale

Our Lady of Guadalupe church held its Fiesta Burrito and Tamale sale on Saturday.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Lady of Guadalupe church held its Fiesta Burrito and Tamale sale on Saturday.

Community members came by to pick up a few dozen burritos and tamales.

Social distance measures were in place to keep everyone safe and masks were required to be able to pick any food items..

The church says canceling this year’s festival was a challenge, but they appreciate the support from the community.

“That’s a huge challenge for us because 100 percent of the money raised from Fiesta Mexicana goes directly to holy family school," Fiesta Chair Coordinator, Alicia Guerrero-Chavez said. "This year I know people were disappointed, but really supportive and understanding as to why we couldn’t have it.”

The Fiesta Burrito and Tamale sale continues on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM or, until they run out of food.

