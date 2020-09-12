New International Support Services director named at KUIA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas International Affairs is welcoming a new International Support Services director.

The University of Kansas says its International Affairs has welcomed Ali Soltanshahi to its family as its new International Support Services Director.

According to KU, Soltanshahi has been serving in the field of international education since 2001 and has worked at four higher education institutes before coming to the university. It said most recently, Soltanshahi was the director of the Center for International Services and Programs for Cleveland State University.

KU said International Support Services provides recruitment, admissions and immigration support to international students, faculty, staff and visiting scholars as well as activities and programming for the international community at the school. It said its Lawrence campus sees nearly 1,700 international students from over 100 countries, as well as over 900 international faculty and staff.

According to KU, the ISS director leads the implementation of immigration-related policies and procedures, international orientation, emergency fund management, and scholarship administration for international students, sponsored and visiting student services and institutional programming and support to foster the success of the KU international community. It said additionally, Soltanshahi will oversee its international enrollment management, which includes student recruitment and undergraduate admissions.

“I am so excited to welcome Ali Soltanshahi to our community,” said Charles Bankart, associate vice provost for International Affairs. “He brings to us deep knowledge, experience and expertise in the field of international education and a strong national reputation as an advocate for our international community. He is well-poised to partner with everyone across our community as we work to further our efforts in the international education space.”

KU said before working at Cleveland State University, Soltanshahi was the Director of International Student and Scholar Services at Vanderbilt University, manager of International Student Services at Iowa State University and international student advising specialist at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. It said he joined the field of international education through his interest in student development, engagement and leadership.

“It’s my ultimate pleasure and privilege to join KU and an amazing community of faculty, students, staff and community members dedicated to education, research, internationalization, student development and change management,” Soltanshahi said. “I look forward to working together to develop the world leaders of tomorrow.”

According to KU, Soltanshahi is originally from Tehran, Iran, and has lived in Strasbourg, France. It said he immigrated to the U.S. in 1996. He said his international experience has given him and his family an opportunity to develop sensitivity to the needs of the international community.

KU said Soltanshahi earned his biology degree at Southern Illinois University and earned a master’s degree in education with a focus on student affairs and student leadership from Iowa State University.

According to the university, Soltanshahi is succeeding Charles Olcese, who retired as ISS director in May. It said he began his position on Aug. 24.

