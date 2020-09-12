Advertisement

Momentum 2022 looks for community opinion

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Momentum 2022 is launching its Back2Momentum Survey to reengage community members.

Momentum 2022 and the Greater Topeka Partnership say they are reigniting the message of “Getting Back to Momentum” by releasing a community survey. The Back2Momentum Survey readdresses the community’s priorities at the strategies halfway point.

“By completing the survey, community members are influencing the concentration of our efforts to what matters most in improving the quality of life and economic vitality for all,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, senior vice president of strategy, Greater Topeka Partnership. “From the creation of a TIF district to encouraging development to Washburn Tech East, which have made adult training opportunities more readily available, to addressing food deserts and a local grocery story initiative by the Topeka Oasis group – these combined efforts address a strategic objective. With this survey, we’re saying to the community: ‘Where else should we be concentrating our efforts? Please, help guide the way.’”

According to Momentum 2022 the same survey was conducted in 2016 and received over 2,500 submissions guiding the formation of the strategy. It said the goal is to receive over 3,000 submissions by the survey’s deadline on Oct. 2, 2020. It said it is looking to reach strategic success by June of 2022.

To take the survey, click here.

