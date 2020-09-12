Method to improve information credibility helps KU students

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas scholars have developed a method to improve how students evaluate information credibility.

The University of Kansas says in an era where misinformation spreads quickly, it is especially important for a student to be able to evaluate sources of information, especially for those working in the media and mass communications. It said two scholars have developed an assessment showing the extent to which students improve their ability to evaluate source credibility which can be adapted across disciplines.

According to KU, journalists are frequently accused of spreading fake news and students often have not gotten rigorous training on how to verify the credibility of sources before reaching college. It said Peter Bobkowski, associate professor of journalism & mass communications, and Karna Younger, assistant librarian and open pedagogy librarian with KU Libraries, have adapted a source evaluation rubric they use to measure how students improve both the amount and quality of their evaluative steps taken to verify the credibility of a source. It said their study was published in the journal College & Research Libraries.

“Misinformation and information accuracy have been on people’s minds more since 2016, but information science and library scholars have studied these concepts for a long time, so it was natural for us to partner with them,” Bobkowski said. “Most of us in our daily lives are satisfied with how superficially we evaluate information. We don’t always have time to evaluate everything we read. So when we train students to stop and think about the cues that contribute to how credible something is, we are asking them to develop a counterintuitive habit. They often start at a pretty basic level, but our assessment shows us that they improve over the course of the semester.”

KU said Bobkowski and Younger adapted an already existing evaluation assessment which was originally designed in library science for students in a journalism class. It said the assessment is made up of students reading an article and explaining whether it is a credible source of information. It said later in the semester, after receiving instruction on the evaluation process and practicing it in different contexts, the student then read a similar article and examined its credibility. It said the students' responses were scored for the number of cues they use in their examinations and the depth of their analysis.

According to the university, Bobkowski and Younger’s article examines results from the first semester they deployed the assessment. It said early in the semester, students' responses lacked evidence for their rationale on why a source was credible and tended to use ritualized language like saying someone was biased or not credible without providing sufficient evidence. It said by the end of the semester, students' evaluation breadth, or the number of credibility cues they cited, were roughly the same as in the beginning, but the evaluation depth improved dramatically. It said after learning about the importance of looking further into the author, publication, sources and language of an article, students who used the technique explained why they did so and were better able to determine the credible information and support their claims with evidence.

“Being able to evaluate the credibility of information is a marker of information literacy, an educational reform movement in library science,” Younger said. “Information literacy aims to equip students with a set of interconnected concepts to think critically and ethically about the information they consume and create. In other words, librarians don’t want to simply show students how to click in a library database and trust whatever they find. We want to cultivate students' abilities to evaluate, use and create information well after they graduate. This project demonstrates how such concepts can be integrated into courses at KU.”

KU said the adoption of the credibility evaluation assessment was part of a larger process of revising an information-gathering journalism class. It said the established rubric the authors adapted had to be redesigned for a journalism class. It said students have long been evaluated on the credibility of their information by sources listed in the bibliography sections of research papers, but most journalism and mass communications student assignments are unique due to the lack of a dedicated source section. It said rather, journalists cite their sources in the body of their work. It said given the difference, the authors needed to redesign the assessment to work with assignments that did not include bibliography sections.

Bobkowski said it is easy to end up in a filter bubble where the information people receive is gathered from online algorithms based on their interests and the people they connect with online. He said this can lead toa tendency to assume that information that aligns with opinions is automatically credible and to dismiss information that challenges them. He said this is seen across professions and demographics, making the ability to evaluate sources and share accurate information incredibly important. He said people in almost every field communicate information one way or another, and an ability to decide credible sources can be beneficial across academic disciplines.

According to KU, information literacy is a set of interrelated concepts defined by the Association of College and Research Libraries. It said like many young threshold concepts, information literacy is a framework designed to, but not exclusive to, library science. It said Bobkowski and Younger cite engineering and business scholars that have successfully used information literacy threshold concepts similar to the assessment to think in new ways about a concept or discipline. It said by doing this, students garnish a deeper understanding of interrelated concepts allowing them to perform deeper considerations and evaluations of information used in their work. It said the assessment could easily be adapted to social science, English, business or other classes.

“Information literacy is an incredibly broad framework adaptable across disciplines,” Younger said. “The integration of information literacy into an assignment, a course or the curriculum has been proven to improve student performance and retention. KU Libraries have a number of programs, such as our Research Sprints and mini-grant programs, to partner with instructors to adapt information literacy to their field. Of course, we are always happy to chat with folks about integrating information literacy into their teaching.”

Bobkowski and Younger said they used the assessment over several semesters and it has consistently shown to improve the depth and breadth of students' information assessment. It said they also wrote “Be Credible: Information Literacy for Journalism, Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing Students," an open textbook including lessons applied in the assessment and others to help students better evaluate information sources and create reliable information. It said the open educational resource was created with support from the KU Libraries Research Sprints initiative and its OER grant initiative. The book is openly accessible and freely available here.

“These are skills that have to be practiced for students to be more efficient with them and for them to use in non-school or professional settings,” Bobkowski said. “I think the assessment has shown that our students recognize the benefit of these skills.”

