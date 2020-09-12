Local churches provide back-to-school supplies for Topeka students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local churches step up to help provide back-to-school supplies for Topeka Public Schools students.

New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church held a back to school drive by for USD 501 students to pick up school supplies for the school year on Saturday.

Students received a backpack, pencils, paper along with supplies they may need for the year.

The event also featured coupons to local restaurants, free haircuts, and opportunities to register to vote and fill out the 2020 census.

Organizers say the drive by is to help students be prepared for the school year.

“Well its really important because its so uncertain right now," Outreach Coordinator with New Mount Zion Missionary, Lisa Davis said. "We don’t know if the kids are going to school, if there not going to school, but it helps them feel better to come out and get their supplies anyway.”

Kids were also able to see Black Panther as they drove by.

Davis says they plan to do another school supply drive in the spring.

