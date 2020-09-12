KU resumes dialogue on civic engagement

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Educate and Act Series is resuming dialogues around civic engagement.

The University of Kansas says its fall Educate & Act series will feature opportunities to learn about democracy in the U.S. and equip attendees with information around civic participation.

KU said led by The Commons, the Center for Service Learning and the Emily Taylor Center for Women and Gender Equity, the series will be held at 6 p.m. the first Tuesdays of September and October.

According to the school, the Sept. 1 event continued from the spring with “Part III - Voting from the Margins." which explored barriers to participation, centered experience of voters who held marginalized identities and considered representation in politics.

The school said the next event will be held on Oct. 6 and is titled “Part IV - The Feminist Agenda.”

To register for the Zoom session, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.