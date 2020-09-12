Weather
News
Sports
COVID-19 Map
Newscasts
Home
News
Agriculture
Local
State
National
Health
Politics
International
Veterans
Newscasts
Weather
Closings
Radar
Weather Pics
Weather Maps
Election Results
Salute The Badge
13 at 65
Sports
Send Us Your Score
Kansas Prep Zone
Scholar Athlete of the Week Submission Form
Scoreboard
College
National
Morning
Send Us Your Birthday
Braggin' Wall
Pets
Fork in the Road
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Storm Call
Stay Connected
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
Submit A Story
13 Marketing
Community Partners
NE Kansas Calendar
Video
Contests
Mr. Food
COVID-19 Map
Shop Local
TV Listings
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Good Kids
Wednesdays Child
The Drive
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Dense Fog Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
KPZ: Seaman 28, Hayden 22
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
(WIBW) - KPZ: Seaman 28, Hayden 22
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ: St. Marys 46, Horton 8
Updated: 6 minutes ago
KPZ: St. Marys 46, Horton 8
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ: Perry-Lecompton 21, Hiawatha 0
Updated: 10 minutes ago
KPZ: Perry-Lecompton 21, Hiawatha 0
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Rossville’s Bo Reeves
Updated: 13 minutes ago
KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Rossville’s Bo Reeves
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ: Clay Center 41, Jeff West 13
Updated: 18 minutes ago
KPZ: Clay Center 41, Jeff West 13
Latest News
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ - Hayden vs Seaman
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ - Clay Center vs Jeff West
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ - Hiawatha vs Perry Lecompton
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ: Rossville 58. Rock Creek 57
Updated: 30 minutes ago
KPZ: Rossville 58. Rock Creek 57
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ - Rock Creek vs Rossville
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Kansas Prep Zone
KPZ Game of the Week: Junction City 36, Manhattan 29
Updated: 33 minutes ago
KPZ Game of the Week: Junction City 36, Manhattan 29