Kansas State upset 35-31 by Arkansas State in season opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State drops their season opening game 35-31 against Arkansas State.

The Wildcats held a three-point lead with about 2 minutes remaining, but the Red Wolves completed a 7-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Jonathan Adams, one of three touchdown passes Adams had on the day.

Arkansas State came into today having lost 20 consecutive games against Power 5 foes. This streak went all the way back to 2008.

Kansas State’s defense struggled coming out of the gates. The Red Wolves logged 489 total yards. Three different passers threw a touchdown for Arkansas State.

Red Wolves receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. hauled in 8 passes for 98 yards and three touchdown catches.

Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 17/29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. True freshmen running back Deuce Vaughn carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards and a touchdown.

As a team, Kansas State really struggled to run the ball. K-State logged only 91 yards on the ground in the defeat.

Moreover, the Wildcats struggled maintaining drives. Despite holding onto the ball for nearly 10 minutes of game time more than Arkansas State, KSU was 1-11 on third down conversions.

Next up, the Wildcats face fifth-ranked Oklahoma on the road September 26. Kick off is currently scheduled for 11:00 am.

