Kansas City, Wichita rank in top 25 best cities to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas City and Wichita are both ranked in the top 25 best cities to drive in.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of 2020′s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in, and Kansas City and Wichita have both been placed in the top 25 cities to drive in.

WalletHub said it looked at factors such as average gas prices, annual hours in traffic congestion per commuter, auto repair shops per capita, cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure and safety.

The personal finance website said Wichita ranked as the 22nd best city to drive in with a cost of ownership and maintenance rank of 26, traffic and infrastructure rank of 17, safety rank of 55 and access to vehicles and maintenance rank of 88 bringing the city’s overall score up to 60.52.

According to the study, Kansas City ranked as the 25th best city to drive in with a cost of ownership and maintenance rank of 8, a traffic and infrastructure rank of 10, a safety rank of 87 and access to vehicles and maintenance rank of 67 accounting for the city’s total score of 60.3.

The study also showed that Wichita had the second-lowest annual hours spent in congestion per commuter.

WalletHub.com said the best city to drive in, however, is Lincoln, Nebraska, with a cost of ownership and maintenance rank of 4, a traffic and infrastructure rank of 13, a safety rank of 5 and access to vehicles and maintenance rank of 83 making up the city’s total score of 68.01. It also showed that Lincoln trailed Wichita in the number three spot for the lowest annual hours spent in congestion per commuter.

To see where other cities rank or to read the study in full, visit WalletHub.com.

