Advertisement

Kansas City, Wichita rank in top 25 best cities to drive in

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas City and Wichita are both ranked in the top 25 best cities to drive in.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of 2020′s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in, and Kansas City and Wichita have both been placed in the top 25 cities to drive in.

WalletHub said it looked at factors such as average gas prices, annual hours in traffic congestion per commuter, auto repair shops per capita, cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure and safety.

The personal finance website said Wichita ranked as the 22nd best city to drive in with a cost of ownership and maintenance rank of 26, traffic and infrastructure rank of 17, safety rank of 55 and access to vehicles and maintenance rank of 88 bringing the city’s overall score up to 60.52.

According to the study, Kansas City ranked as the 25th best city to drive in with a cost of ownership and maintenance rank of 8, a traffic and infrastructure rank of 10, a safety rank of 87 and access to vehicles and maintenance rank of 67 accounting for the city’s total score of 60.3.

The study also showed that Wichita had the second-lowest annual hours spent in congestion per commuter.

WalletHub.com said the best city to drive in, however, is Lincoln, Nebraska, with a cost of ownership and maintenance rank of 4, a traffic and infrastructure rank of 13, a safety rank of 5 and access to vehicles and maintenance rank of 83 making up the city’s total score of 68.01. It also showed that Lincoln trailed Wichita in the number three spot for the lowest annual hours spent in congestion per commuter.

To see where other cities rank or to read the study in full, visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kansas State upset 35-31 by Arkansas State in season opener

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas State drops their season opening game 35-31 against Arkansas State.

News

ArtsConnect wraps up Arty Award nominations

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
ArtsConnect is wrapping up its Arty Award nominations on Saturday, Sept. 12.

News

Standoff at Arrowhead Stadium could impact Royals game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A standoff in the Truman Sports Complex parking lot could impact the Kansas City Royals game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night.

News

USDA names new ERS Administrator

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has named Dr. Spiro Stefanou as its new ERS Administrator.

Latest News

News

USDA encourages private investments in rural communities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is implementing the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative which encourages private investments in rural communities.

News

Engineering Advisory Board builds relationships with alumni

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new University of Kansas Engineering Advisory Board is strengthening relationships with alumni.

News

Distinguished national chemistry award given to Distinguished KU professor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Kansas has won a major national chemistry award.

News

Momentum 2022 looks for community opinion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Momentum 2022 is launching its Back2Momentum Survey to reengage community members.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: St. Marys 46, Horton 8

Updated: 16 hours ago
KPZ: St. Marys 46, Horton 8

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: Perry-Lecompton 21, Hiawatha 0

Updated: 16 hours ago
KPZ: Perry-Lecompton 21, Hiawatha 0