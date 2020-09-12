K-State safety Wayne Jones hospitalized after hit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While making a tackle, Kansas State safety Wayne Jones was injured on the play.

Jones was taken off the field on a stretcher and then taken to a local hospital.

Wayne Jones is being taken off on a stretcher. He made the tackle on the previous play, but you can see he takes a really hard hit to the head and immediately goes down. Hoping that he's okay. #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/MkSJgMC6Wt — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 12, 2020

No official word has been given yet as to what the specific injury is.

Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman said that he saw Jones moving his extremities when being taken off the field.

Hughes first wished that safety Wayne Jones is okay. On how big of a loss it was for the defense: "Wayne is a big piece in our defense. He's the second best communicator behind me. He can even correct me sometimes." #KStateFB — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 12, 2020

