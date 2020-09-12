K-State safety Wayne Jones hospitalized after hit
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While making a tackle, Kansas State safety Wayne Jones was injured on the play.
Jones was taken off the field on a stretcher and then taken to a local hospital.
No official word has been given yet as to what the specific injury is.
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman said that he saw Jones moving his extremities when being taken off the field.
