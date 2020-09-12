K-State honors Whitehair family as Family of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Virtual Family Day will honor the Whitehair family as its Family of the Year.

Kansas State University says its Family Day will look a little different in 2020, but that is not stopping the 2020 Family of the Year from being honored with Wildcat pride.

K-State said the Whitehair family has been selected as its Family of the Year by Chimes, the junior honorary, which sponsors the annual competition. It said the Whitehairs will be honored during its Virtual Family Day on Saturday, Sept. 12. It said residents can catch the event via the Chimes Facebook Page and website, and the K-State Parents and Family Program social media pages.

“The members of Chimes select the Family of the Year based on their affiliation with K-State, what family means to them, and their demonstration of K-State pride,” said Jayden Hanna, Chimes' co-director of events. “The Whitehair family, though large in number, is a close-knit family that represents what it means to be Wildcats through their support for each other and the university. After visiting with them via Zoom, it is clear to see they embody K-State values and demonstrate what it truly means to be a part of the K-State family.”

According to K-State, the family’s nomination application says the Whitehair extended family members are descendants of John and Mary Neyer Whitehair, settlers of Dickinson County in 1875. It said the family started when K-State was a fledgling land-grant institution. It said family members span four generations of its current students, alumni, former students, contributors to the KSU Foundation and Ahearn Fund and Wildcat fans. It said over 75 of the Whitehair family members earned bachelor’s degrees from the university, 18 earned master’s degrees, four are Doctors of Veterinary Medicine graduates and one earned his Doctor of Philosophy.

“Members of the extended Whitehair family continue to take pride in their university roots,” Janet Whitehair Cooper, of Manhattan, said in her nomination application. “They are community leaders in many parts of the United States, giving credit to K-State for developing their characters and preparing them for the work world — and they continue to give back to the university.”

K-State said the Whitehairs have been distinguishing themselves on and off the football field, thanks to K-State degrees.

According to the University, Cody Whitehair, ’14, was the Wildcats' team captain and an All-Big 12 player. It said he is now in his fifth year in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. It said while on the K-State football team, 130 relatives and friends proudly wore “WHITEHAIR 55” jerseys on game days, organized by Cody’s dad, Kevin Whitehair, ’89, of Abilene.

K-State said the family also produced another offensive tackler for the football team, Norman Whitehair, ’43, ’52, was a first-generation Whitehair at K-State. It said he served on the K-State faculty for 35 years and was head of the agricultural economics department for 15 years.

According to K-State, two family members are Alumni Fellows of the College of Veterinary Medicine, accounting for two generations: Leo Whitehair, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, ’53, in 1995, and Michale Whitehair, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, ’74, of Abilene, in 2018.

The school said another notable Whitehair is Christine Lorson Downey Schmidt, of Inman, who served in the Kansas Legislature and on the Kansas Board of Regents. It said she was on the K-State Presidential Search Committee that selected Kirk Shulz as its 13th president.

K-State said the Hintz family siblings, Greg, ’74m Maureen Hintz Burson, ’75, ’83, Jim, ’78, Alan, ’80, and Jean Hintz Artz, ’83, founded the future of K-State through the KSU Foundation by establishing the Bernie and Bill Hintz Family Scholarship in memory of their parents.

According to K-State, Whitehair family members were and are active students. It said the family has membership in Spurs, now known as Silver Key, including the first president and two Spurs advisors; Chimes, including a chair of Parents' Day, the forerunner of Family Day; Mortar Board; Blue Key vice president; Phi Kapa Phi; Phi Upsilon Omicron; Alpha Lambda Delta; Phi Beta Kappa; Beta Alpha Psi; Kappa Omicron Nu president; Human Ecology Council president; Wheat State Agronomy Club officer and advisor; PRSSA secretary; and K-State Tennis Club co-founder.

The school said Whitehair family members have also served as West Hall treasurer and scholarship chair, Smurthwaite freshman class president, Ag Ambassador, Ag Expo coordinator and IFYE participant. It said music activities for the family include Jazz Band, K-State Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Band, Woodwind Quintet and Clarinet Choir.

K-State said as alumni, family members have included a K-State Alumni Association board member, KSU Foundation trustees, Ahearn Club members, K-State Alumni Association lifetime members, members of college advisory boards and Friends of the Beach Museum of Art board president.

According to the university, several family members chose careers associated with K-State, working as extension agents, a professor and department head, a graduate class instructor, a librarian, an office specialist, a nurse, an assistant director of Lafene Health Center and worked at the Swine Teaching and Research Center. It said several also worked in campus labs during their undergraduate years.

K-State said extended Whitehair family members have also been active members and alumni of Alpha Tau Omega, FarmHouse, Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Theta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Chi Omega, Delta Delta Delta, Gamma Phi Beta, Pi Beta Phi, Sigma Kappa, Sigma Sigma Sigma and Clovia.

