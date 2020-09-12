Fall 2020 Hallmark Symposium brings guests to KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design has announced its Fall 2020 Hallmark Symposium Lecture Series lineup.

The University of Kansas says the Hallmark Symposium Lecture Series was first held in 1984 and through the generosity of the Hallmark Corporate Foundation with the goal of enriching education and supporting those in the Department of Design through exposing students to designers, artists and educators from the U.S. and internationally. It said during the three decades of collaboration, about 10,000 students have been given exposure to a rich array of practitioners.

KU said the lectures begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

According to KU, the lecture series schedule is as follows:

Sept. 24: Paul King is the product design executive for Mattel Inc., where he has worked for 16 years. He has previously worked in various product design roles at Slingshot ID LLC, Hauser Inc., Joss Design, Benrus Watch Company and Kemnitzer Design. King received a BFA in industrial design from KU.

Oct. 8: Paul Conrad is a concept artist and production designer for animated and live-action films. His client list includes Pixar, Walt Disney Imagineering, Marvel Comics, Nickelodeon, Lego and others. A multifaceted designer, he has worked professionally on projects related to brand identity, apparel, packaging and illustration. See Conrad’s work at Paul Conrad is a concept artist and production designer for animated and live-action films. His client list includes Pixar, Walt Disney Imagineering, Marvel Comics, Nickelodeon, Lego and others. A multifaceted designer, he has worked professionally on projects related to brand identity, apparel, packaging and illustration. See Conrad’s work at http://www.paulconraddesign.com/

Oct. 22: Kelli Anderson is an artist, designer and tinkerer who pushes the limits of ordinary materials and formats by seeking out hidden possibilities in the physical and digital world. In 2008, she worked as part of a large team, including the Yes Men, to distribute a meticulously recreated copy of The New York Times — filled only with articles from a utopian future. As a group, they won the Prix Ars Electronica Award of Distinction in 2009. In 2011, she created a paper record player that garnered attention from numerous media outlets including Mashable, Kottke, Slashdot, Make, PCWorld, Swiss Miss, Wired, the Toronto Star and NPR. Her work has been published by Wired UK, Gestalten, Rockport Publishing, iDN, How Design Magazine and Hemispheres Magazine. In 2011, she left her position as a digital collections photographer at the American Museum of Natural History to focus on independent work. See Anderson’s work at Kelli Anderson is an artist, designer and tinkerer who pushes the limits of ordinary materials and formats by seeking out hidden possibilities in the physical and digital world. In 2008, she worked as part of a large team, including the Yes Men, to distribute a meticulously recreated copy of The New York Times — filled only with articles from a utopian future. As a group, they won the Prix Ars Electronica Award of Distinction in 2009. In 2011, she created a paper record player that garnered attention from numerous media outlets including Mashable, Kottke, Slashdot, Make, PCWorld, Swiss Miss, Wired, the Toronto Star and NPR. Her work has been published by Wired UK, Gestalten, Rockport Publishing, iDN, How Design Magazine and Hemispheres Magazine. In 2011, she left her position as a digital collections photographer at the American Museum of Natural History to focus on independent work. See Anderson’s work at https://kellianderson.com/blog/

Nov. 5: Drew Voegele designs and conducts usability, benchmark and telemetry-based research as a contractor for Microsoft Game Studios. He has a bachelor’s degree in cognitive psychology and a master’s degree in interaction design/design management, both from KU.

Nov. 19: Jenn Ely is a freelance artist based in Portland, Oregon. She is currently working developing a color script for an upcoming stop-frame animated feature film, “Pinocchio,” directed by Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Gustafson for Netflix. She mostly works in animation as a visual development artist, illustrator and production designer for a variety of commercial, film and television animated projects. See Ely’s work at Jenn Ely is a freelance artist based in Portland, Oregon. She is currently working developing a color script for an upcoming stop-frame animated feature film, “Pinocchio,” directed by Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Gustafson for Netflix. She mostly works in animation as a visual development artist, illustrator and production designer for a variety of commercial, film and television animated projects. See Ely’s work at jennely.com

Dec. 3: Kris Graves is an artist and publisher based in New York and London. He has been published and exhibited globally, including the National Portrait Gallery in London, England; Aperture Gallery, New York; University of Arizona, Tucson; among others. Permanent collections include the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Brooklyn Museum, New York; and the Wedge Collection, Toronto. Graves creates artwork that aims to use art as a means to inform people about social issues. He also works to elevate the representation of people of color in the fine art cannon; and to create opportunities for conversation about race, representation, and urban life. Kris Graves' work at Kris Graves is an artist and publisher based in New York and London. He has been published and exhibited globally, including the National Portrait Gallery in London, England; Aperture Gallery, New York; University of Arizona, Tucson; among others. Permanent collections include the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Brooklyn Museum, New York; and the Wedge Collection, Toronto. Graves creates artwork that aims to use art as a means to inform people about social issues. He also works to elevate the representation of people of color in the fine art cannon; and to create opportunities for conversation about race, representation, and urban life. Kris Graves' work at krisgraves.com and krisgravesprojects.com

