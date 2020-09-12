Engineering Advisory Board builds relationships with alumni

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new University of Kansas Engineering Advisory Board is strengthening relationships with alumni.

The University of Kansas says its School of Engineering has formed a new advisory board composed of recent graduates to advise its faculty and staff as they prepare students to enter the engineering field. It said the group is formally known as the Recent Graduate Advisor Board and is made up of 35 alumni, most of which have been out of school for less than a decade.

“KU Engineering has an amazing network of distinguished alumni. Strengthening connections with our more recent graduates by establishing this board will benefit our current students and broader alumni network,” said Arvin Agah, dean of KU Engineering. “I look forward to working with our recent graduate advisory board to elevate the stature of KU Engineering on the national level.”

According to the school, the new board, consisting of alumni representing all engineering departments and several industries and government, helps the engineering school keep up to date with the latest developments in the field.

“I love to stay connected with the university and school, as well as my department. The professors there really crafted the mindset for me of what it is to be a professional aerospace engineer,” said Katie Constant-Coup, an engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration who chairs the new board. “I see this as a way to give back to a school that gave me a fantastic career path.”

KU said Constant-Coup is an Overland Park resident and earned her bachelor’s degree from the school in 2014 and her master’s in 2016. It said she served as the president of KU’s chapter of Sigma Gamma Tau honor society during the 2015-16 school year and sees her new role as a way to continue her efforts to build diversity and include more women in the field of engineering.

“What our board members really bring is that perspective of being new in their career. Maybe they’ve done one or two career moves since they graduated, but they have a fresher take on what the career field is looking for,” she said. The board will “see what new avenues we can investigate for students as technology and the field evolve over the years.”

Constant-Coup said the advice should help faculty give their students an edge so they stand out after they graduate.

According to KU, in addition to advising the school on the most recent news in the engineering profession, members will also help recruit students and track their progress toward a degree and maintain contact throughout their academic careers and beyond.

“We’re very excited to set up this committee,” Constant-Coup said. KU “is the home away from home, as a lot of our members call it, so we want to give back as much as we can.”

