Distinguished national chemistry award given to Distinguished KU professor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Kansas has won a major national chemistry award.

The University of Kansas says Kristin Bowman-James, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, has been chosen as the recipient of the American Chemical Society Award in Inorganic Chemistry. It said this is Bowman-James' first major national award and she is only the second woman ever to receive the award since it began in 1962.

According to KU, the award is for Bowman-James' work in expanding the structural concepts of transition metal coordination chemistry to the coordination of negatively charged ions, called anions. It said she successfully provided insight into anion coordination from a transition metal coordination perspective, which could lead to a better understanding of the chemistry anion interactions and surrounding environments.

KU said that while anion chemistry is not necessarily mainstream inorganic chemistry, Bowman-James found many similarities between two anions and transition metal coordination that it seemed logical to her.

“It is truly exciting that my inorganic chemistry colleagues considered my research worthy of the ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry,” Bowman-James said. “This acknowledgment of my research is validation of my ideas and research findings.”

According to the university, Bowman-James earned both her undergraduate and doctoral degrees in chemistry from Temple University and spent two years working on her graduate degree at the Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. It said in 1975 she became assistant professor in its Department of Chemistry and eventually became the first woman chair of the department. It said later, Bowman-James was appointed statewide director fo the Kansas NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research in 2005 and was deemed a University Distinguished Professor in 2007.

KU said Bowman-James' research focuses on the fundamental structural interactions and chemistry of anions for environmental and biological applications like sensing, separations and catalysts. It said she is known for applying the structural concepts of transition metal binding, which was first proposed in the early 1900s by Nobel Laureate Alfred Werner, to anion host-guest chemistry. It said she also co-edited the first book devoted exclusively to anion chemistry, “Supermolecular Chemistry of Anions,” in 1997, and its sequel in 2012, “Anion Coordination Chemistry,” of which both were published by Wiley-VCH.

To learn more about Bowman-James' research, click here.

According to KU, the ACS National Awards Program was designed to encourage the advancement of chemistry in all its branches, supporting research in chemical science and industry as well as promoting the careers of chemists.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.