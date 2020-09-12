Car show benefiting Wounded Warriors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 13th annual Laird Noller Ford Car Show is having their proceeds go towards benefiting the Wounded Warriors Family Support Foundation and the Festival of Trees.

They had 58 total cars with mustangs, trucks, old school cars and ones that looked brand new across the parking lot.

They are supporting wounded veterans the day after the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Jim Doiron, WWFS Volunteer, said, “Everything that’s going on today’s world. I have to stop and think of 9-11, we just walked out of the anniversary yesterday. Every single one of those men and women answered the call on their own. They were not drafted, they were volunteers and there’s just so many stories.”

Roger Belanger, the Founder and President of the Topeka Mustang Club, said, “We’re community minded, absolutely.”

“We’re an organization that are mission is simply to help the families that are wounded from combat operations,” said Doiron. “I’m humbled to do this and meet these men and women and they just have given so much for us to be here today.”

People connected for a cause while their cars get judged for a trophy.

“Especially the spectators, they come and look at the vehicles and maybe 20 years ago in high school they go, ‘oh I used to have one of those,’ and you start a rapport with a person you do not know and it’s just awesome,” said Belanger.

There were 12 trophies awarded to cars of all makes and models with one Best in Show.

WWFS is also working to build a 24-bedroom daily living facility for combat wounded veterans.

