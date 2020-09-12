Advertisement

Car show benefiting Wounded Warriors

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 13th annual Laird Noller Ford Car Show is having their proceeds go towards benefiting the Wounded Warriors Family Support Foundation and the Festival of Trees.

They had 58 total cars with mustangs, trucks, old school cars and ones that looked brand new across the parking lot.

They are supporting wounded veterans the day after the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Jim Doiron, WWFS Volunteer, said, “Everything that’s going on today’s world. I have to stop and think of 9-11, we just walked out of the anniversary yesterday. Every single one of those men and women answered the call on their own. They were not drafted, they were volunteers and there’s just so many stories.”

Roger Belanger, the Founder and President of the Topeka Mustang Club, said, “We’re community minded, absolutely.”

“We’re an organization that are mission is simply to help the families that are wounded from combat operations,” said Doiron. “I’m humbled to do this and meet these men and women and they just have given so much for us to be here today.”

People connected for a cause while their cars get judged for a trophy.

“Especially the spectators, they come and look at the vehicles and maybe 20 years ago in high school they go, ‘oh I used to have one of those,’ and you start a rapport with a person you do not know and it’s just awesome,” said Belanger.

There were 12 trophies awarded to cars of all makes and models with one Best in Show.

WWFS is also working to build a 24-bedroom daily living facility for combat wounded veterans.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K-State looks at safety of hemp as cattle feed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University is among the first to research and analyze the safety of industrial hemp being used as cattle feed.

News

Fall 2020 Hallmark Symposium brings guests to KU

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design has announced its Fall 2020 Hallmark Symposium Lecture Series lineup.

News

Wounded Warriors Car Show

Updated: 1 hours ago
13th annual Laird Noller Car Show giving proceeds to Wounded Warrior Family Support Foundation.

News

New International Support Services director named at KUIA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
University of Kansas International Affairs is welcoming a new International Support Services director.

Latest News

News

KU resumes dialogue on civic engagement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas Educate and Act Series is resuming dialogues around civic engagement.

News

Method to improve information credibility helps KU students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
University of Kansas scholars have developed a method to improve how students evaluate information credibility.

Sports

Kansas State upset 35-31 by Arkansas State in season opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas State drops their season opening game 35-31 against Arkansas State.

News

ArtsConnect wraps up Arty Award nominations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
ArtsConnect is wrapping up its Arty Award nominations on Saturday, Sept. 12.

News

Kansas City, Wichita rank in top 25 best cities to drive in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas City and Wichita are both ranked in the top 25 best cities to drive in.

News

Standoff at Arrowhead has ended with everyone safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The standoff at the Truman Sports Complex parking lot has ended with no further incident.