ArtsConnect wraps up Arty Award nominations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect is wrapping up its Arty Award nominations on Saturday, Sept. 12.

ArtsConnect says it will be closing nominations for the Arty Awards at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

According to the organization, the 2020 Arty Awards will be held on Oct. 18, where winners will be announced.

ArtsConnect said while things may look different this year, it is still excited to shine a light on the arts in Topeka for the 10th annual celebration.

To nominate a local artist for the awards, click here.

