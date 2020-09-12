Advertisement

A clean-up project improves Historic Old Town neighborhood alleyways

Alleyways in the Historic Old Town neighborhood are now being improved with a new clean-up project.
Alleyways in the Historic Old Town neighborhood are now being improved with a new clean-up project.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alleyways in the Historic Old Town neighborhood are now being improved with a new clean-up project.

The Historic Old Town Neighborhood Improvement Association received a grant from the “H&R Block’s Make Every Block Better" initiative project.

The clean-up project involves volunteers cleaning the alleyways, planting pollinator seeds for wildflowers, and making the spaces safer for residents.

Volunteers focused on the alley’s that residents requested bags of seeds.

Topeka habitat for humanity also tagged along with their tool bus, providing tools for volunteers to use.

Marty Hillard with the Historic Old Town Neighborhood Improvement Association says the project is a collective effort to improve the neighborhood.

“We were just looking for more opportunities to continue to beautify our neighborhood. we just felt it was really important to create projects like this that continue to elevate and improve where we live,” Hillard said.

The group plans to do the clean-up project in the spring as well. For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Our Lady of Guadalupe church hold its Fiesta burrito and tamale sale

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Our Lady of Guadalupe church held its Fiesta Burrito and Tamale sale on Saturday.

News

USDA names new ERS Administrator

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has named Dr. Spiro Stefanou as its new ERS Administrator.

News

USDA encourages private investments in rural communities

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is implementing the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative which encourages private investments in rural communities.

News

Engineering Advisory Board builds relationships with alumni

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new University of Kansas Engineering Advisory Board is strengthening relationships with alumni.

Latest News

News

Distinguished national chemistry award given to Distinguished KU professor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Kansas has won a major national chemistry award.

News

Momentum 2022 looks for community opinion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Momentum 2022 is launching its Back2Momentum Survey to reengage community members.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: St. Marys 46, Horton 8

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ: St. Marys 46, Horton 8

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: Perry-Lecompton 21, Hiawatha 0

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ: Perry-Lecompton 21, Hiawatha 0

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Rossville’s Bo Reeves

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Rossville’s Bo Reeves

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: Clay Center 41, Jeff West 13

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ: Clay Center 41, Jeff West 13