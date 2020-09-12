A clean-up project improves Historic Old Town neighborhood alleyways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alleyways in the Historic Old Town neighborhood are now being improved with a new clean-up project.

The Historic Old Town Neighborhood Improvement Association received a grant from the “H&R Block’s Make Every Block Better" initiative project.

The clean-up project involves volunteers cleaning the alleyways, planting pollinator seeds for wildflowers, and making the spaces safer for residents.

Volunteers focused on the alley’s that residents requested bags of seeds.

Topeka habitat for humanity also tagged along with their tool bus, providing tools for volunteers to use.

Marty Hillard with the Historic Old Town Neighborhood Improvement Association says the project is a collective effort to improve the neighborhood.

“We were just looking for more opportunities to continue to beautify our neighborhood. we just felt it was really important to create projects like this that continue to elevate and improve where we live,” Hillard said.

The group plans to do the clean-up project in the spring as well. For more information on the project, click here.

