USD 501 allowing Kindergarten, Pre-K students back in schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will allow students in preschool and kindergarten to attend in-person classes.

The district said Shawnee County’s Orange rating on the community scorecard keeps them from fully committing to in-person classes, but they can still allow small groups back.

Preschool and kindergarten students enrolled for in-person classes will begin those classes September 16. The move allows the district to phase in buses and practice their schedule. They will review the community scorecard again next week to determine how to move forward from there.

