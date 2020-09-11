TPS making sure classrooms are clean before students return

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is making sure classrooms are clean in the face of COVID-19.

Crews have spray bottles they use to spray down all surfaces in each room... then come by with a bigger spray device to go over them again. Ultraviolet lights that kill viruses are also turned on around schools overnight. Those two methods are done daily, while fogger devices are also being utilized periodically to spray rooms with another disinfectant product.

Rob Seitz, General Director for Central Services, wants parents to know they take the safety of their kids very seriously.

“If you’re sending your children to Topeka Public Schools, you can feel good and safe because we are taking all the precautions," Seitz said. "We take things seriously. We recognize how you value each and every one of your kids' lives, and we value them, too, and we’ll do what we need to do.”

Seitz said the district received $3 million to fund their cleaning efforts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.