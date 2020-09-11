Advertisement

TPS making sure classrooms are clean before students return

TPS sprays down surfaces, uses UV lights, and uses a fogger device to keep their classrooms sanitized.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is making sure classrooms are clean in the face of COVID-19.

Crews have spray bottles they use to spray down all surfaces in each room... then come by with a bigger spray device to go over them again. Ultraviolet lights that kill viruses are also turned on around schools overnight. Those two methods are done daily, while fogger devices are also being utilized periodically to spray rooms with another disinfectant product.

Rob Seitz, General Director for Central Services, wants parents to know they take the safety of their kids very seriously.

“If you’re sending your children to Topeka Public Schools, you can feel good and safe because we are taking all the precautions," Seitz said. "We take things seriously. We recognize how you value each and every one of your kids' lives, and we value them, too, and we’ll do what we need to do.”

Seitz said the district received $3 million to fund their cleaning efforts.

