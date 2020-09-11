TPS Foundation awards 11th annual patron award to philanthropists

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Foundation is awarding its 11th annual patron award to two Topeka philanthropists.

Topeka Public Schools says local philanthropists, Rob and Tammy Kenagy, will be honored for their support of the district at the Topeka Public Schools Foundation’s 11th annual community breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

According to TPS, the Kenagys have had a constant presence with TPSF helping them to promote the goal of providing private funding to improve public education.

“The Foundation annually looks to recognize public education trailblazer supporters and it is with deep appreciation and ease that we chose to honor Rob and Tammy Kenagy as they have long demonstrated support and their belief that caring for and protecting others is important to the growth & vitality of our community,” said TPSF Executive Director, Pamela Johnson-Betts. “The Foundation recognition is but a small token of gratitude as the Kenagy’s charitable contributions have made a difference to our community at large and a huge difference in the lives of thousands of students, helping to fund numerous teacher-driven innovations that have enhanced countless learning opportunities for Topeka Public Schools students."

TPS said the Foundation State of The District event will start at 7:30 a.m. at Hummer Sports Park. It said Kevin Willmott, 2019 Academy Awards winning screenwriter and director, will speak and Superintendant Dr. Tiffany Anderson will present.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.