TFI offers app to help foster parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI is launching a new innovative mobile app to help foster parents, which features different modules to improve communication between parents and staff.

TFI, a leading child welfare agency, and Foster Care Technologies say they are excited to announce a new desktop and mobile app for TFI foster parents.

TFI said its Foster Family Portal is now available on iOS and Android mobile devices. It said the app transforms how foster parents and staff share vital information and documents that relate to current and potential placements in homes.

According to TFI, the app has innovative features which include the following:

Licensing and Renewal module - Allows the tracking and submitting of initial and renewal licensing documents, as well as help keep foster homes in compliance by reminding them when their license and other documents are due. Foster families will no longer be required to store these documents in their email or on paper and will no longer have to try to remember to give them to their workers at home visits. Just snap a picture and upload it!

Current Placements module - Allows TFI and foster parents to share documents that pertain to the current placements in their home, as well as reminders of upcoming appointments. Again, no need for keeping all that paper around!

Your Matches module - Based on the profile preferences you develop with your Foster Care Worker, our proprietary software ECAP (Every Child a Priority) will send suggested placement matches directly to your phone or computer. Express your interest by just clicking a button!

Foster Family Info module - A collection of helpful forms, websites and other information tailored to the needs of foster families.

The Notifications module - Allow workers or TFI to send needed information directly to your phone – Think COVID-19 updates – you can archive them for later to clean up your home page!

TFI said over the last few years it has made progress in its goal to be as paperless as possible. It said the Foster Family Portal is one more tool to help meet its goal. It is also focusing on working smarter, not harder. It said by using the portal, families are able to submit documentation throughout the month and not just during their visits with workers. It said this allows the family and worker to focus on the “work” and not the “paperwork” during visits.

TFI said it is a leading child welfare agency that provides experience, compassion, quality services and care in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. It said it has provided many types of services in the community and has over five decades of experience in giving child welfare services including foster care services, group home care, case management, independent living, psychiatric residential treatment center, behavioral health, adoption services, visitation services and aftercare services.

To register for the Foster Family Portal, visit its website, on the Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent, visit the TFI website or call 833-FOSTER.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.