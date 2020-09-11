Advertisement

SCHD urges residents to stay home when sick

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is urging residents to stay home when they are sick.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has seen a rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients over the past two weeks that have been reporting they are returning to work or are out in the community while they are sick.

SCHD said it is important that residents monitor their health daily, which means staying alert for any changes and for any symptoms of COVID-19 that might show up. It said if any symptoms should present themselves it is incredibly important to stay home when sick to stop the spread of the virus.

According to SCHD, those that go to work, school or are out in the community while sick are likely to infect other people coming in close contact with them.

SCHD said human coronaviruses like the one causing COVID-19 are commonly spread through coughing, sneezing, personal contact and touching a surface with the virus and then touching eyes, noses and mouths. It said the following are simple steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

According to SCHE, it is recommended to contact a primary care provider for testing if residents develop two or more of the following symptoms:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

News

Harvesters to host virtual fundraiser and panel discussion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Harvesters works in our communities to feed hundreds every day. On Thursday, September 24th, they will host a virtual discussion talking about how you can help those in need.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

Latest News

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

News

KDEM launches new Business PPE Stopgap Program

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has launched a new Business PPE Stopgap Program.

Coronavirus

State Finance Council to discuss extension of Kansas Emergency Declaration

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The State Finance Council will meet to discuss the extension of the Kansas Emergency Declaration Governor Laura Kelly declared in March.

National

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

National

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.