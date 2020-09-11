SCHD urges residents to stay home when sick

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is urging residents to stay home when they are sick.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has seen a rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients over the past two weeks that have been reporting they are returning to work or are out in the community while they are sick.

SCHD said it is important that residents monitor their health daily, which means staying alert for any changes and for any symptoms of COVID-19 that might show up. It said if any symptoms should present themselves it is incredibly important to stay home when sick to stop the spread of the virus.

According to SCHD, those that go to work, school or are out in the community while sick are likely to infect other people coming in close contact with them.

SCHD said human coronaviruses like the one causing COVID-19 are commonly spread through coughing, sneezing, personal contact and touching a surface with the virus and then touching eyes, noses and mouths. It said the following are simple steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

According to SCHE, it is recommended to contact a primary care provider for testing if residents develop two or more of the following symptoms:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

