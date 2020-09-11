Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 623 active cases of COVID-19

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its county count up to 623 active cases.

The Riley County Health Department says it has 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 new recoveries since its Wednesday report. It said it is transitioning to a new reporting system as new staff joins the department. It said more information like age group summaries will be included in the report as of Monday, Sept. 14. It said the new Emergency Management Preparedness Manager will also be starting their first week on Sept. 21.

RCHD said contact tracing staff will continue to call any new positive patients.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it is caring for 3 positive patients and one person under investigation as of Friday, Sept. 11. It said the patients have symptoms severe enough to need hospitalization.

“Information gathered from patients in Riley County indicates that the three most common symptoms have been cough, headache, and loss of taste and smell,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The majority of patients have been younger, and have tended to have milder cases of the disease.”

According to RCHD, data shows 42% of recent patients do not know where they got the virus. It said contact with positive patients living in the same household represents 27% and close contact with known positive patients outside the household represents another 27%. It said only 4% of positive patients in the county are linked to travel outside the area.

The department said testing continues to be an important resource for responses. It said test results show when positive patients need isolation or when close contacts should stay in quarantine. It said these measures help slow the spread of the virus.

“The free testing events were very successful and we plan to work with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard again to offer additional events in the Manhattan area,” said Gibbs. “Giving people access to testing resources is an important tool and allows us to gather more data about how the virus is spreading in the community.”

According to RCHD, 567 people were tested at the free events. It said it tested 310 residents in Manhattan, 76 in Randolph and 81 in Ogden.

If a resident believes they have symptoms, have been in close contact with a positive patient or would like testing information, they should contact the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 16 new COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The State of Kansas has seen 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Coronavirus

SCHD urges residents to stay home when sick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is urging residents to stay home when they are sick.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

News

Harvesters to host virtual fundraiser and panel discussion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Harvesters works in our communities to feed hundreds every day. On Thursday, September 24th, they will host a virtual discussion talking about how you can help those in need.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

News

KDEM launches new Business PPE Stopgap Program

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has launched a new Business PPE Stopgap Program.