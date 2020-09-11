Riley Co. reports 623 active cases of COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its county count up to 623 active cases.

The Riley County Health Department says it has 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 new recoveries since its Wednesday report. It said it is transitioning to a new reporting system as new staff joins the department. It said more information like age group summaries will be included in the report as of Monday, Sept. 14. It said the new Emergency Management Preparedness Manager will also be starting their first week on Sept. 21.

RCHD said contact tracing staff will continue to call any new positive patients.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it is caring for 3 positive patients and one person under investigation as of Friday, Sept. 11. It said the patients have symptoms severe enough to need hospitalization.

“Information gathered from patients in Riley County indicates that the three most common symptoms have been cough, headache, and loss of taste and smell,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The majority of patients have been younger, and have tended to have milder cases of the disease.”

According to RCHD, data shows 42% of recent patients do not know where they got the virus. It said contact with positive patients living in the same household represents 27% and close contact with known positive patients outside the household represents another 27%. It said only 4% of positive patients in the county are linked to travel outside the area.

The department said testing continues to be an important resource for responses. It said test results show when positive patients need isolation or when close contacts should stay in quarantine. It said these measures help slow the spread of the virus.

“The free testing events were very successful and we plan to work with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard again to offer additional events in the Manhattan area,” said Gibbs. “Giving people access to testing resources is an important tool and allows us to gather more data about how the virus is spreading in the community.”

According to RCHD, 567 people were tested at the free events. It said it tested 310 residents in Manhattan, 76 in Randolph and 81 in Ogden.

If a resident believes they have symptoms, have been in close contact with a positive patient or would like testing information, they should contact the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

