Overlay project at US 24 and NW Rochester to begin 9/13

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be conducting an overlay project at the intersection of eastbound and westbound US 24 and NW Rochester Rd. from September 13 to the 18th.

Work will occur each day from 8:30 pm to 6:30 am and there will be intermittent lane closures as needed. Traffic will be controlled using arrow boards and traffic cones. Drivers should expect delays and uneven pavement.

