Advertisement

Overlay project at US 24 and NW Rochester to begin 9/13

Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be conducting an overlay project at the intersection of eastbound and westbound US 24 and NW Rochester Rd. from September 13 to the 18th.

Work will occur each day from 8:30 pm to 6:30 am and there will be intermittent lane closures as needed. Traffic will be controlled using arrow boards and traffic cones. Drivers should expect delays and uneven pavement.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fort Riley hosting Fallen Hero Run Sept. 12

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Fort Riley is hosting its annual Fallen Hero Run to honor military members at on September 12. at 9:11 am.

News

Man taken into custody in Kentucky for Junction City double homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Junction City Police say a second man has been arrested on two counts of First-Degree Murder for a May double homicide.

News

State Finance Council votes to extend Disaster Declaration with an addition

Updated: 4 hours ago
The State Finance Council has voted to extend the state’s emergency Disaster Declaration by 30 days with added language.

News

Harvesters to host virtual fundraiser and panel discussion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Harvesters works in our communities to feed hundreds every day. On Thursday, September 24th, they will host a virtual discussion talking about how you can help those in need.

Latest News

Local

No crowds allowed at 45th Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
The 45th Annual Huff n' Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off this weekend, but with one major caveat -- no guests.

Forecast

Friday forecast: One more day of cool & overcast skies, much warmer tomorrow

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Those that get measurable rain today, it’ll likely remain between 0.05”-0.25”

Sports

Chiefs win season opener over Texans, 34-20

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL’s long-awaited return Thursday night was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field.

News

19 offenders have COVID-19 in jail, corrections official says

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Shawnee County Department of Corrections staff members think the COVID-19 outbreak among in the jail inmates stemmed from a visitor or a staff member, DOC Director Brian Cole said Thursday during an interview with 13 NEWS.

News

TPS making sure classrooms are clean before students return

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Topeka Public Schools is making sure classrooms are clean in the face of COVID-19.

Local

Helping Hands Humane Society sees steady increase in adoptions throughout pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
A recent online search analysis from Lombardo Homes found that there has been an increased interest in pet adoption since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and that 42 percent of Americans considered adoption.