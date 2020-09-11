Advertisement

No serious injuries when semi overturns on K-4 off-ramp

No serious injuries were reported Friday evening when a semi crashed while traveling along an off-ramp leading from S.E. K-4 highway to S.E. 6th Avenue in East Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a semi overturned as it traveled on an off-ramp along S.E. K-4 highway in East Topeka, officials said.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. near S.E. 6th Avenue and K-4 highway.

A semi that was traveling on eastbound K-4 highway attempted to exit onto S.E. 6th Avenue when it lost control, Kansas Highway Patrol officials said at the scene.

The semi then veered across an on-ramp lane leaading to eastbound K-4 highway before it went down a slope, ending up on its passenger side.

The semi’s driver said he was shaken up but otherwise didn’t appear to be injured.

Brown’s Super Service was on the scene to pull the semi up from the slope where it came to rest.

The K-4 highwayon- and off-ramps remained open as of 5:45 p.m. while crews responded to the scene.

Though it is an east-west roadway, K-4 highway proceeds north and south at that location.

