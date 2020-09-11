No crowds allowed at 45th Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 45th Annual Huff n' Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off this weekend, but with one major caveat.

No guests.

The Great Plains Balloon Club will be going on with scheduled launches as planned, but due to social distancing guidelines, the group is not allowing spectators of any kind.

Club President Lori Hutchinson says she hopes people will still try to enjoy the event from afar.

She said pilots and crew members will be broadcasting their flights live on Facebook, and crews will welcome your honks and waves as they float over the capital city.

Dozens of pilots, crew members, and hot air balloons decent upon Topeka the second weekend of September for the annual event.

Launch times vary based on weather, but the Great Plains Balloon Club says they plan to lift off from Mount Hope Cemetery Friday night, Saturday morning and evening, and again Sunday morning.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Topeka Zoo.

