Mental health priority in Manhattan-area Recovery Task Force meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force met virtually Wednesday, to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the greater Manhattan area.

The guest presenter was Robbin Cole with Pawnee Mental Health Services, giving a presentation on the importance of mental health during the pandemic.

Cole says taking care of yourself mentally is just as important as physical well-being.

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, Cole says you should reach out to 911 and a mental health co-responder can reach out to you to provide assistance.

“One of the important things is to create healthy routines, and part of why that’s so important, is that there’s so much that we don’t have control over right now.” Pawnee Mental Health Services, executive director, Robbin Cole says.

Pawnee Mental Health Services and the Riley County Police Department have partnered to provide the community with two co-responders, who work together to assist community members experiencing a mental health crisis.

