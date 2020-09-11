Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court looks to change rules around attorney discipline


By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court is accepting comments on changes it has made to attorney discipline rules.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it is accepting public comment on changes it has made to attorney discipline rules via email to SCRulespubliccomment@kscourts.org until noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10. It said the subject line is required to read “Rules Relating to Discipline of Attorneys.”

According to the Supreme Court, Proposed Rules 200 through 240, which relate to rules on the discipline of attorneys, are on the Kansas judicial branch website under Rules Open for Public Comment.

The Court said the proposed changes are extensive and overhaul existing rules to match other Supreme Court rules. It said the changes also increase efficiency, clarify the disciplinary process and codify existing practices.

According to the Court, the changes create separate rules for subjects and reorder rules to better reflect the movement of complaints through the attorney discipline process.

The Supreme Court said the proposed changes are as follows:

  • definitions for greater clarity;
  • new deadlines for the disciplinary administrator and the respondent to promote an efficient hearing process;
  • a clear process for respondents to get subpoenas to compel witnesses to testify at disciplinary hearings;
  • expanded use of depositions in attorney disciplinary cases;
  • a procedure for parties, by agreement, to submit a disciplinary case directly to the Supreme Court and forgo a hearing before the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys; and
  • a provision that addresses using expert witnesses in disciplinary proceedings

According to the Court, the proposed changes remove the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct from Rule 226 to Rule 240. It said there are no changes to this rule other than the rule number.

For more information on proposed rule changes, visit the Kansas judicial branch website.

