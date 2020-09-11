Kansas sees 16 new COVID-19 related deaths
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has seen 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 16 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s count up to 511, and 976 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total up to 48,386.
The KDHE also shows that there have been 2,537 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Kansas and 400,544 negative tests for the virus.
County counts are as follows:
- Allen – 35
- Anderson – 49
- Atchison – 236
- Barber – 4
- Barton – 288
- Bourbon – 117
- Brown – 81
- Butler – 712
- Chase – 78
- Chautauqua – 13
- Cherokee – 374
- Cheyenne – 10
- Clark – 49
- Clay – 39
- Cloud – 61
- Coffey – 101
- Comanche – 9
- Cowley – 286
- Crawford – 855
- Decatur - 6
- Dickinson – 81
- Doniphan – 84
- Douglas – 1,709
- Edwards – 30
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 685
- Ellsworth – 25
- Finney – 1,835
- Ford – 2,486
- Franklin – 280
- Geary – 361
- Gove – 19
- Graham - 25
- Grant – 150
- Gray – 101
- Greeley - 5
- Greenwood – 39
- Hamilton – 44
- Harper – 119
- Harvey – 320
- Haskell – 66
- Hodgeman – 16
- Jackson – 223
- Jefferson – 144
- Jewell – 14
- Johnson – 9,350
- Kearny – 80
- Kingman - 54
- Kiowa – 17
- Labette – 205
- Lane – 10
- Leavenworth – 1,819
- Lincoln - 11
- Linn – 60
- Logan – 6
- Lyon – 911
- Marshall – 17
- Marion – 84
- McPherson – 225
- Meade – 81
- Miami – 295
- Mitchell – 38
- Montgomery – 289
- Morris – 25
- Morton – 13
- Nemaha – 66
- Neosho – 111
- Ness – 48
- Norton – 25
- Osage – 78
- Osborne – 6
- Ottawa – 48
- Pawnee – 263
- Phillips – 68
- Pottawatomie – 183
- Pratt – 56
- Rawlins - 2
- Reno – 893
- Republic – 39
- Rice – 52
- Riley – 1,120
- Rooks – 39
- Rush - 36
- Russell - 48
- Saline – 525
- Scott – 89
- Sedgwick – 7,839
- Seward – 1,356
- Shawnee – 2,448
- Sheridan – 10
- Sherman – 19
- Smith – 5
- Stafford – 46
- Stanton – 44
- Stevens – 79
- Sumner – 156
- Thomas – 73
- Trego – 25
- Wabaunsee – 65
- Wallace - 12
- Washington – 14
- Wichita - 5
- Wilson – 35
- Woodson – 13
- Wyandotte – 6,492
