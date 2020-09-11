Advertisement

Kansas sees 16 new COVID-19 related deaths

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has seen 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 16 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s count up to 511, and 976 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total up to 48,386.

The KDHE also shows that there have been 2,537 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Kansas and 400,544 negative tests for the virus.

County counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 35
  • Anderson – 49
  • Atchison – 236
  • Barber – 4
  • Barton – 288
  • Bourbon – 117
  • Brown – 81
  • Butler – 712
  • Chase – 78
  • Chautauqua – 13
  • Cherokee – 374
  • Cheyenne – 10
  • Clark – 49
  • Clay – 39
  • Cloud – 61
  • Coffey – 101
  • Comanche – 9
  • Cowley – 286
  • Crawford – 855
  • Decatur - 6
  • Dickinson – 81
  • Doniphan – 84
  • Douglas – 1,709
  • Edwards – 30
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 685
  • Ellsworth – 25
  • Finney – 1,835
  • Ford – 2,486
  • Franklin – 280
  • Geary – 361
  • Gove – 19
  • Graham - 25
  • Grant – 150
  • Gray – 101
  • Greeley - 5
  • Greenwood – 39
  • Hamilton – 44
  • Harper – 119
  • Harvey – 320
  • Haskell – 66
  • Hodgeman – 16
  • Jackson – 223
  • Jefferson – 144
  • Jewell – 14
  • Johnson – 9,350
  • Kearny – 80
  • Kingman - 54
  • Kiowa – 17
  • Labette – 205
  • Lane – 10
  • Leavenworth – 1,819
  • Lincoln - 11
  • Linn – 60
  • Logan – 6
  • Lyon – 911
  • Marshall – 17
  • Marion – 84
  • McPherson – 225
  • Meade – 81
  • Miami – 295
  • Mitchell – 38
  • Montgomery – 289
  • Morris – 25
  • Morton – 13
  • Nemaha – 66
  • Neosho – 111
  • Ness – 48
  • Norton – 25
  • Osage – 78
  • Osborne – 6
  • Ottawa – 48
  • Pawnee – 263
  • Phillips – 68
  • Pottawatomie – 183
  • Pratt – 56
  • Rawlins - 2
  • Reno – 893
  • Republic – 39
  • Rice – 52
  • Riley – 1,120
  • Rooks – 39
  • Rush - 36
  • Russell - 48
  • Saline – 525
  • Scott – 89
  • Sedgwick – 7,839
  • Seward – 1,356
  • Shawnee – 2,448
  • Sheridan – 10
  • Sherman – 19
  • Smith – 5
  • Stafford – 46
  • Stanton – 44
  • Stevens – 79
  • Sumner – 156
  • Thomas – 73
  • Trego – 25
  • Wabaunsee – 65
  • Wallace - 12
  • Washington – 14
  • Wichita - 5
  • Wilson – 35
  • Woodson – 13
  • Wyandotte – 6,492

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Coronavirus

SCHD urges residents to stay home when sick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is urging residents to stay home when they are sick.

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

Latest News

News

Harvesters to host virtual fundraiser and panel discussion

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Harvesters works in our communities to feed hundreds every day. On Thursday, September 24th, they will host a virtual discussion talking about how you can help those in need.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

News

KDEM launches new Business PPE Stopgap Program

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has launched a new Business PPE Stopgap Program.

Coronavirus

State Finance Council to discuss extension of Kansas Emergency Declaration

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The State Finance Council will meet to discuss the extension of the Kansas Emergency Declaration Governor Laura Kelly declared in March.