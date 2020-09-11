Kansas sees 16 new COVID-19 related deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas has seen 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 16 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s count up to 511, and 976 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total up to 48,386.

The KDHE also shows that there have been 2,537 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Kansas and 400,544 negative tests for the virus.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 35

Anderson – 49

Atchison – 236

Barber – 4

Barton – 288

Bourbon – 117

Brown – 81

Butler – 712

Chase – 78

Chautauqua – 13

Cherokee – 374

Cheyenne – 10

Clark – 49

Clay – 39

Cloud – 61

Coffey – 101

Comanche – 9

Cowley – 286

Crawford – 855

Decatur - 6

Dickinson – 81

Doniphan – 84

Douglas – 1,709

Edwards – 30

Elk - 1

Ellis – 685

Ellsworth – 25

Finney – 1,835

Ford – 2,486

Franklin – 280

Geary – 361

Gove – 19

Graham - 25

Grant – 150

Gray – 101

Greeley - 5

Greenwood – 39

Hamilton – 44

Harper – 119

Harvey – 320

Haskell – 66

Hodgeman – 16

Jackson – 223

Jefferson – 144

Jewell – 14

Johnson – 9,350

Kearny – 80

Kingman - 54

Kiowa – 17

Labette – 205

Lane – 10

Leavenworth – 1,819

Lincoln - 11

Linn – 60

Logan – 6

Lyon – 911

Marshall – 17

Marion – 84

McPherson – 225

Meade – 81

Miami – 295

Mitchell – 38

Montgomery – 289

Morris – 25

Morton – 13

Nemaha – 66

Neosho – 111

Ness – 48

Norton – 25

Osage – 78

Osborne – 6

Ottawa – 48

Pawnee – 263

Phillips – 68

Pottawatomie – 183

Pratt – 56

Rawlins - 2

Reno – 893

Republic – 39

Rice – 52

Riley – 1,120

Rooks – 39

Rush - 36

Russell - 48

Saline – 525

Scott – 89

Sedgwick – 7,839

Seward – 1,356

Shawnee – 2,448

Sheridan – 10

Sherman – 19

Smith – 5

Stafford – 46

Stanton – 44

Stevens – 79

Sumner – 156

Thomas – 73

Trego – 25

Wabaunsee – 65

Wallace - 12

Washington – 14

Wichita - 5

Wilson – 35

Woodson – 13

Wyandotte – 6,492

