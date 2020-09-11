Judge Mahoney sits with Kansas High Court on disputed estate case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Judge William Mahoney will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court for a case on its Sept. 18 docket.

The Kansas Supreme Court says Judge William Mahoney of the 29th Judicial District will sit with it to hear oral arguments in a case on its September 14-18 docket which will be held via videoconference.

According to the Court, oral arguments will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel.

The Supreme Court said after hearing oral arguments, Mahoney will join it in deliberations and decision making.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to Judge Mahoney hearing a case with us. He will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank Judge Mahoney for helping us, especially because we know he already has a significant caseload in district court to handle.”

According to the Kansas judicial branch, Mahoney was elected as a district judge in 2010 in the 29th Judicial District which is made up of Wyandotte County.

“When I became a judge, I noticed how different it was from being an attorney, and now I look forward to seeing how different it is to sit with a panel of judges,” Mahoney said. “I am honored the chief justice invited me to sit with the Supreme Court.”

The Court said Mahoney graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Christian University in 1986. It said after graduating from the University of Kansas School of Law in 1989, he spent four years as an active-duty naval officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in Philadelphia, as a prosecutor, defense counsel, legal assistance officer and claims officer. It said he returned to Kansas City, Kan., and went into private practice until he became a judge.

According to the Supreme Court, Mahoney will hear its 9 a.m. case on Sept. 18, which will cover Appeal No. 118,307: In the Matter of the Estate of Lanny Lentz. It said this Shawnee County case is a petition for review in which Lentz' three adult daughters were heirs to his estate, including several real properties, four of which are at issue. It said the district court distributed two of the properties to Diann Wyatt and the other two properties to Lana Kennedy and Marilyn Lentz as joint tenants in common. It said Wyatt appealed the district court’s valuation of the four properties and the Court of Appeals decided Wyatt’s appeal was not filed in a timely fashion and dismissed the appeal for lack of jurisdiction. It said the Court of Appeals also held even if it reached the merits of Wyatt’s issues on appeal, it found she did not properly raise them before the district court and they were not properly preserved for appellate review. It said the issues on review for this case are whether Wyatt timely appealed the district court’s decision on valuation, Wyatt properly preserved the issues for appellate review and the district court made a proper determination of the valuation of the properties.

To watch the live stream of this case, visit the Kansas Supreme Court’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.