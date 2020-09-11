Advertisement

Judge Mahoney sits with Kansas High Court on disputed estate case

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Judge William Mahoney will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court for a case on its Sept. 18 docket.

The Kansas Supreme Court says Judge William Mahoney of the 29th Judicial District will sit with it to hear oral arguments in a case on its September 14-18 docket which will be held via videoconference.

According to the Court, oral arguments will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel.

The Supreme Court said after hearing oral arguments, Mahoney will join it in deliberations and decision making.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to Judge Mahoney hearing a case with us. He will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank Judge Mahoney for helping us, especially because we know he already has a significant caseload in district court to handle.”

According to the Kansas judicial branch, Mahoney was elected as a district judge in 2010 in the 29th Judicial District which is made up of Wyandotte County.

“When I became a judge, I noticed how different it was from being an attorney, and now I look forward to seeing how different it is to sit with a panel of judges,” Mahoney said. “I am honored the chief justice invited me to sit with the Supreme Court.”

The Court said Mahoney graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Christian University in 1986. It said after graduating from the University of Kansas School of Law in 1989, he spent four years as an active-duty naval officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in Philadelphia, as a prosecutor, defense counsel, legal assistance officer and claims officer. It said he returned to Kansas City, Kan., and went into private practice until he became a judge.

According to the Supreme Court, Mahoney will hear its 9 a.m. case on Sept. 18, which will cover Appeal No. 118,307: In the Matter of the Estate of Lanny Lentz. It said this Shawnee County case is a petition for review in which Lentz' three adult daughters were heirs to his estate, including several real properties, four of which are at issue. It said the district court distributed two of the properties to Diann Wyatt and the other two properties to Lana Kennedy and Marilyn Lentz as joint tenants in common. It said Wyatt appealed the district court’s valuation of the four properties and the Court of Appeals decided Wyatt’s appeal was not filed in a timely fashion and dismissed the appeal for lack of jurisdiction. It said the Court of Appeals also held even if it reached the merits of Wyatt’s issues on appeal, it found she did not properly raise them before the district court and they were not properly preserved for appellate review. It said the issues on review for this case are whether Wyatt timely appealed the district court’s decision on valuation, Wyatt properly preserved the issues for appellate review and the district court made a proper determination of the valuation of the properties.

To watch the live stream of this case, visit the Kansas Supreme Court’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cheney man indicted for threatening high school student

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Cheney man has been indicted for threatening a Derby High School student on social media.

News

Communities of faith, local organizations give back to TPS families

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Communities of faith and local organizations are coming together to support Topeka Public Schools students and families.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

Kansas Supreme Court looks to change rules around attorney discipline

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court is accepting comments on changes it has made to attorney discipline rules.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly works to address criminal justice reform, fiscal challenges

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is launching a bipartisan effort to address criminal justice reform as well as fiscal challenges facing the State of Kansas.

News

Red Tailed Hawk on Manhattan SkyCam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Check out the Red Tail Hawk caught on the SkyCam over Manhattan.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 16 new COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The State of Kansas has seen 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, Sept. 9.

News

Ft. Riley gets new AIE system to screen access points

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley will be implementing a new access process beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

News

Two new members join Governor’s Council on Fitness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Governor’s Council on Fitness have announced two new members will be joining the Council.

Coronavirus

SCHD urges residents to stay home when sick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is urging residents to stay home when they are sick.