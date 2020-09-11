Advertisement

Helping Hands Humane Society sees steady increase in adoptions throughout pandemic

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent online search analysis from Lombardo Homes found that there has been an increased interest in pet adoption since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and that 42 percent of Americans considered adoption.

The trend is displayed at the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka, (HHHS) where there has been an increasing number of adoptions each month since the stay-at-home order began in March.

Last month, the shelter completed 264 adoptions.

Michelle McCart,  HHHS' Manager of Customer Care and Adoptions, said Thursday that several factors might contribute to the pickup.

“Some people have just always been looking to adopt and then you do have families that are stuck at home by themselves so with the feeling of loneliness, having a companion is the best part of everything,” she said.

“With people staying at home and spending time with their pets a lot more people were able to adopt and spend that time as well.”

A new furry friend has benefits for people and animals --the same study found 94 percent of Americans say their pets provided emotional support.

“Pets crave just as much human interaction as we do so them craving that interaction and us being at home provides them just with the comfort as well,” McCart said.

However, it is important to remember that circumstances created by the pandemic will not be permanent and how the changes may impact a potential pet.

“We gotta remember it is for the lifetime of a pet some people do forget that, it’s a lifetime commitment and you do have to consider everything that is involved and sometimes even though you are at home for a short amount of time you do gotta remember that you are potentially going to go back to work full time,” she said.

“There is a lot involved in caring for a pet and not everyone always realizes that you got a lot of housebreaking a lot of our pets do come into us as strays so we don’t know a whole lot about their background information some dogs might have a little anxiety and just like us in new environments.”

Still, HHHS said the interest in giving animals a fur-ever home is appreciated.

“To have everyone come in to adopt and want to find homes for these pets because they are needing a forever home just like us we all want companionship and without that companionship we’re just not the same so we want them to be part of our lives”.

