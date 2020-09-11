Harvesters to host virtual fundraiser and panel discussion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters works in our communities to feed hundreds every day. On Thursday, September 24th, they will host a virtual discussion talking about how you can help those in need.

The “Four Good” virtual event will include a panel discussion about hunger and its effect on our community’s health.

Speakers will include Robert St. Peter, President and CEO of the Kansas Health Institute and Jessica Kejr, Director of Programs and Client Collaboration Initiatives at Harvesters.

The event is Thursday, September 24th from 12:15p.m. to 12:45p.m. Fine more details HERE.

