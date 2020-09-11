Greater Topeka Partnership hosts Topeka ER & Hospital ribbon cutting ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new local emergency facility on Friday.

The Topeka ER and Hospital opened its doors to patients on July 27th. It’s located beside West Ridge Mall.

Greater Topeka Partnership hosted the ceremony for the hospital and staff members of the hospital, along with other guests welcomed the new emergency facility.

Medical director of Topeka ER and Hospital Dr. Jared Schreiner says this new facility has its benefits.

“We have a job now to become an excellent place for people to come and get health care, so that’s a bigger responsibility than the hard work we went through to put it together," Schreiner said. "We wanted to be able to find a place in Topeka where that sort of convenience and access can be available.”

After the ceremony, guests were able to tour the facility and learn more about what it has to offer.

