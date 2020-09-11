Advertisement

Gov. Kelly reissues Executive Orders in wake of State Finance Council decision

(Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has reissued a handful of Executive Orders to keep Kansans safe and healthy in the wake of the State Finance Council decision on Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has signed Executive Order #20-64 which reissues and extends several previous orders set to expire soon. She said the orders allow residents to continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, keep Kansans safe and healthy and make sure Kansas businesses can continue to recover from the virus’s impact.

“The disaster declaration, along with these Executive Orders, are critical to ensuring Kansas has the tools and support it needs to continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said.

Gov. Kelly said the orders ensure Kansans will stay healthy, fed and in their homes.

According to Gov. Kelly, under E.O. #20-64, the following orders will be extended until they are rescinded, until Jan. 26, 2021, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires:

  • 20-37 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during a state of disaster emergency
  • 20-39 – Extending professional and occupational licenses during a state of disaster emergency
  • 20-40 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology during a state of disaster emergency
  • 20-43 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs during a state of disaster emergency
  • 20-50 – Temporary relief from certain unemployment insurance requirements during a state of disaster emergency
  • 20-55 – Amended provisions related to drivers' license and vehicle registration and regulation during a state of disaster emergency
  • 20-56 – Amended Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during a state of disaster emergency
  • 20-61 – Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions

To view the Executive Order in its entirety, click here.

