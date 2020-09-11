Advertisement

Gov. Kelly appoints three residents to her administration

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made three new appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made three new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Planning Council is to advise her on adult, adolescent and children services issues; review the Block Grant Plan and make recommendations; serve as an advocate for adults with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance and other residents with mental illnesses or substance use disorders; monitor, review and evaluate the allocation and adequacy of services within Kansas.

  • Dr. Kristin Feeback, Spring Hill

According to Gov. Kelly, the mission of the Kansas Advisory Group for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is to determine, advocate for and promote the best interests of juveniles in Kansas. She said reflecting its purpose, the Kansas Advisory Group looks at juvenile justice policy, advises policymakers on issues affecting the juvenile justice system and strives to keep the state in compliance with the federal JJDPA act.

  • LaShonda Garnes, Wichita

Gov. Kelly said the Kansas State Board of Examiners in Optometry is meant to administer and enforce the guidance of Kansas Optometry Law so the highest quality of eye care can be provided to residents.

  • Dr. Gerard Lozada, Mission (reappointment)

