Advertisement

Ft. Riley gets new AIE system to screen access points

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be implementing a new access process beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

Fort Riley says starting on Monday, Sept. 14, it will introduce a new access control system called Automated Installation Entry. It said initial ID card scans at access control points will register the card in the system to screen access to the military base.

According to Fort Riley, the process could take a little longer the first time and may cause short delays at access control points during the first few days of using the system. It said security personnel will scan the back of the ID card, instead of the front, so it is asking drivers to be prepared.

The military post said service members, dependents, Department of Defense Civilian professionals and DOD retirees will experience the transition without being required to stop at the Visitor Control Center.

According to Ft. Riley, those with long term passes will need to update their information in the AIE system at the Visitor Control Center before Dec. 1, 2020. It said contractors will be working on the post and those with Veteran Health Identification Cards will be made to register their cards in the AIE system at the Visitor Control Center as well. It said the Visitor Control Center is located near Henry Gate at Exit 301 off of I-70.

For more information on the changes, call the Visitor Control Center at 785-239-2982.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two new members join Governor’s Council on Fitness

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Governor’s Council on Fitness have announced two new members will be joining the Council.

Coronavirus

SCHD urges residents to stay home when sick

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is urging residents to stay home when they are sick.

News

Man taken into custody in Kentucky for Junction City double homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Junction City Police say a second man has been arrested on two counts of First-Degree Murder for a May double homicide.

News

State Finance Council extends Emergency Declaration

Updated: 6 hours ago
The State Finance Council has voted to extend the state’s emergency Disaster Declaration by 30 days with added language.

Latest News

News

Harvesters to host virtual fundraiser and panel discussion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Harvesters works in our communities to feed hundreds every day. On Thursday, September 24th, they will host a virtual discussion talking about how you can help those in need.

Local

No crowds allowed at 45th Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
The 45th Annual Huff n' Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off this weekend, but with one major caveat -- no guests.

Forecast

Friday forecast: One more day of cool & overcast skies, much warmer tomorrow

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Those that get measurable rain today, it’ll likely remain between 0.05”-0.25”

Sports

Chiefs win season opener over Texans, 34-20

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL’s long-awaited return Thursday night was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field.

News

19 offenders have COVID-19 in jail, corrections official says

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Shawnee County Department of Corrections staff members think the COVID-19 outbreak among in the jail inmates stemmed from a visitor or a staff member, DOC Director Brian Cole said Thursday during an interview with 13 NEWS.

News

TPS making sure classrooms are clean before students return

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Topeka Public Schools is making sure classrooms are clean in the face of COVID-19.