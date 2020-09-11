Ft. Riley gets new AIE system to screen access points

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be implementing a new access process beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

Fort Riley says starting on Monday, Sept. 14, it will introduce a new access control system called Automated Installation Entry. It said initial ID card scans at access control points will register the card in the system to screen access to the military base.

According to Fort Riley, the process could take a little longer the first time and may cause short delays at access control points during the first few days of using the system. It said security personnel will scan the back of the ID card, instead of the front, so it is asking drivers to be prepared.

The military post said service members, dependents, Department of Defense Civilian professionals and DOD retirees will experience the transition without being required to stop at the Visitor Control Center.

According to Ft. Riley, those with long term passes will need to update their information in the AIE system at the Visitor Control Center before Dec. 1, 2020. It said contractors will be working on the post and those with Veteran Health Identification Cards will be made to register their cards in the AIE system at the Visitor Control Center as well. It said the Visitor Control Center is located near Henry Gate at Exit 301 off of I-70.

For more information on the changes, call the Visitor Control Center at 785-239-2982.

