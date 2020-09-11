Ft. Riley, 1st Infantry Division holds virtual 9/11 commemoration ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley and the First Infantry Division hosted a virtual 9-11 commemoration ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was held at the Global War on Terrorism monument near Cavalry Parade Field.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony was not open to the public and was instead broadcasted on Fort Riley’s Facebook page.

Fort Riley Generals and majors placed a wreath at the bottom of the monument to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the ensuing global war on terrorism.

“On this 19th anniversary of September 11th, we honor their devotion to the values that make america the pillar of freedom and we pause today to remember the genius of that freedom that we enjoy, it;s rooted in their sacrifice,” a Ft. Riley General said.

Fort Riley will be hosting the “Fallen Hero Run” on Saturday at 9:11 am to honor and remember military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.