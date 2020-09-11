Friday Night forecast: Warmer weekend ahead.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Monitoring the potential for fog with calm winds and lows in the mid-upper 50s.

Saturday afternoon we may see a storm or two as a weak frontal boundary pushes through. This may bring a few showers/ isolated t-storms mainly east of HWY 75 between 2pm-8pm.

Next Friday (through next weekend) models are different in that one is bringing in a cold front to where temperatures may even drop down in the 60s while the other model keeps the mild weather from much of the work week sticking around. This will have to be monitored in the days to come, regardless there isn’t much in the way of precipitation with the cooler temperatures. In fact sunshine will likely continue so it literally is just a difference of temperatures not a question of precipitation between the models.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Saturday: Once the fog dissipates by mid-morning at the latest, it’ll be mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. There remains a slight chance of showers/isolated t-storm in the afternoon mainly east of HWY 75. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Next week remains seasonal with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s and lows in the 50s.

Taking Action:

One more day of showers: Have the umbrella/rain jacket and while you’re driving, if your wipers are on headlights need to be on as well Use caution tomorrow morning for fog and the potential for showers/storms in the afternoon. Check back tomorrow for the most up to date info especially on the rain chance.

