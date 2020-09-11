Advertisement

Friday forecast: One more day of cool & overcast skies, much warmer tomorrow

Those that get measurable rain today, it’ll likely remain between 0.05″-0.25″
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more day of unseasonably cool temperatures with overcast skies and scattered showers. We’ve been stuck in a similar weather pattern since Tuesday but once we get into the weekend through much of next week we’ll be stuck in a similar weather pattern of temperatures near where we should be for this time of year and lots of sunshine.

Rainfall wise we have today with scattered showers or widespread mist/drizzle then the focus will be tomorrow afternoon as a weak frontal boundary pushes through. This may bring a few showers/ isolated t-storms mainly east of HWY 75 between 2pm-8pm.

Next Friday (through next weekend) models are different in that one is bringing in a cold front to where temperatures may even drop down in the 60s while the other model keeps the mild weather from much of the work week sticking around. This will have to be monitored in the days to come, regardless there isn’t much in the way of precipitation with the cooler temperatures. In fact sunshine will likely continue so it literally is just a difference of temperatures not a question of precipitation between the models.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. In between measurable rain there still may be mist/drizzle falling for much of the day. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Monitoring the potential for fog with calm winds and lows in the mid-upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Once the fog dissipates by mid-morning at the latest, it’ll be mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. There remains a slight chance of showers/isolated t-storm in the afternoon mainly east of HWY 75. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Next week remains seasonal with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s and lows in the 50s.

Taking Action:

  1. One more day of showers: Have the umbrella/rain jacket and while you’re driving,  if your wipers are on headlights need to be on as well
  2. Use caution tomorrow morning for fog and the potential for showers/storms in the afternoon. Check back tomorrow for the most up to date info especially on the rain chance.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

One more day of rain and cloudy skies

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Overcast skies through Friday, sun returns this weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slightly warmer to end the week, still well below average

Forecast

Drizzle/mist for most the rest of the day

Updated: 17 hours ago

Forecast

Rain especially this morning

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Cool rain showers continue

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Jacket/umbrella needed the rest of the week

Forecast

On and off rain continues

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:59 AM CDT

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Feeling like fall with showers/storms

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Highs about 25-35° cooler compared to yesterday

Forecast

Much colder the rest of the week

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT

Forecast

Monday night forecast: Major cool down tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
After today this week will be cloudy, rainy and chilly

Forecast

Much colder Tuesday with rain likely

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT