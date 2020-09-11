Fort Riley hosting Fallen Hero Run Sept. 12

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley is hosting its annual Fallen Hero Run to honor military members at on September 12. at 9:11 am.

The free, untimed two-mile run starts and ends at Riley Community Center. Runners can preregister at Whitside Fitness Center or register at the event site before the race begins. The run is pet and stroller friendly.

Decorated combat boots commemorating those who have lost their lives while serving the country will be displayed in a portion of the race route. If you would like to display a boot in honor of a fallen service member, you can call 785-239-0630.

Click here for more information about the run.

